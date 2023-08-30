Free program to launch in Madison, help young adults land new careers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Operation Fresh Start, based in Madison, is launching a new program to help 18 to 24 year olds explore new industries.

CareerPoint’s first cohort, specific to the financial services industry, will start September 25. Those interested can apply by September 8 online.

Participants will get professional development with topics like communication and workplace etiquette, CareerPoint Coordinator Lydia Partee said. They will then move into a paid training gig before ultimately transitioning into full-time careers.

“Our population that we serve, 18 to 24 [year olds], is an extremely untapped demographic of young people who are just simply under-resourced, and they just need opportunities to show and prove how incredibly capable and intelligent and ambitious they are,” Partee said.

UW Credit Union is a partner in this first cohort. Partee says she’s working on expanding CareerPoint so that participants could connect with local companies in other industries.

“The 18 to 24 population is our legacy, and it’s important that we invest in them,” Partee said. “They’re here in our community, and they’re not going anywhere, and they are so capable. They’re so eager, they’re so ready, and they just need an opportunity.”

To be eligible, applicants must be between 18 and 24 years old in Dane County. They must also have a high school diploma or GED/HSED.

