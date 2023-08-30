Heat Wave For Labor Day Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -As you start to think about the Labor Day holiday weekend, you will also want to plan for ways to stay cool. The comfortable fall like temperatures we have been experiencing over the last couple of days will be replaced with a late season heat wave. Seeing the 90s into the month of September is not all that common, but this year we could see several within the first few days. A combination of heat and humidity could have it feeling closer to 100 degrees during this stretch of weather.

Near Record Heat Possible Over Labor Day Weekend (WMTV Made)

A First Alert Day has been declared starting Saturday and lasting through Tuesday. These days could be adjusted as we get a better handle on just when the hottest of the conditions will be. Anytime you are talking multiple days of 90-degree temperatures, you need to keep a close eye on heat related incidents as it can start to take its toll on people. The hottest days at this point in time look to be Sunday and Monday.

A slight to moderate risk of excessive heat through the Labor Day Weekend. (WMTV Made)

This is a similar setup to what we had the other week. The only difference is that humidity levels are expected to be slightly lower and could be the saving grace from more extreme conditions impacting southern Wisconsin. With it being a holiday weekend, many will be out enjoying time off. Make sure you stay hydrated and have ways to stay cool during this next heat event.

