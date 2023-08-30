Journey Mental Health Center to celebrate 75 years with community wellness event

The largest nonprofit behavioral health provider in Dane County is celebrating a big milestone soon.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Journey Mental Health Center is recognizing 75 years of providing wellness services to the community.

Clubhouse Director of Yahara House Brad Schlough and Journey’s Director of Development and Donor Relations Melissa Lipska reflected on the impact the provider has had on the community.

A free community wellness event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 9 at Elver Park, in Madison, to celebrate the milestone. There will be wellness activities, wellness classes, games, food and giveaways.

