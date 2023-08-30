Lazy Janes Café shuts down temporarily after fire

Madison Fire Department
Madison Fire Department(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No one was hurt after a fire broke out in a café Monday in downtown Madison, the fire department reported.

Firefighters responded around 6 p.m. to the café on the 1300 block of Williamson Street after a manager reported seeing smoke in the building, according to the Madison Fire Department. Lazy Jane’s Café confirmed in a Facebook post Tuesday that there was a small electrical fire in the attic of the business, which was closed at the time of the blaze.

When engine crews arrived to the café, they reported seeing smoke showing from the roof and a light haze on the first and second floor. Crews noted a fire in the ceiling on the second floor, laid down a tarp and pulled the ceiling open to put the flames out.

MFD noted the fire was limited to a rafter with electrical wiring on both sides of it.

Lazy Jane’s Café said it was evaluating the damage and would post an update for when it would reopen. In the meantime, the bakery building two doors down, on 1348 Williamson Street, will be open for bakery items and hot to-go coffee from 7-10 a.m., starting Wednesday.

The fire department notified Public Health Madison and Dane County to the fire, and MGE responded to the scene.

