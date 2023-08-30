Madison Red Cross volunteer makes solo trip to provide relief for those impacted by Idalia

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - When others evacuated the area hit by Hurricane Idalia, retired radio reporter Joy Cardin volunteered to fly toward the damage to help the American Red Cross with relief efforts.

”I don’t really know what to expect. I’ve been watching the news coverage like everybody else to see where the hardest hit areas are,” Cardin said. ”I used to cover natural disasters here in Wisconsin, not hurricanes in Florida, but I would cover tornados, fires or flooding and I guess there was a part of me as a journalist that built up the courage to be able to do that.”

She’s volunteered with the American Red Cross of Wisconsin for five years after retiring from journalism and previously helped people impacted by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.

Madison woman makes solo trip to help provide relief for those impacted by Idalia (Marcus Aarsvold)

”It’s not a vacation,” she said. “We’re going to be staying in a staff shelter which is cots and a gymnasium somewhere with not a lot of privacy and not exactly luxurious conditions.”

Cardin will spend two weeks helping people impacted by Idalia find shelter, food and emergency supplies.

”She’s going into a dangerous area that’s life threatening, floods, hurricanes and storm surge so I am a little nervous,” Cardin’s husband Rob Starbuck said. “But I know through the Red Cross she’s in good hands.”

Cardin called the Red Cross herself to sign up and help when she saw the news about the hurricane.

”It really breaks your heart to see people suffering after they’ve faced a fire, hurricane or another natural disaster,” she said. “Helping helps heal my heart a little bit. It makes me feel good that I’m doing something to help others.”

The American Red Cross reported that they sent 500 responders and100,000 meals to help people impacted by Idalia.

They anticipated 20,000 people will need help.

