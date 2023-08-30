Madison’s new elementary school to welcome students with safety top-of- mind

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -It won’t be long before students in the Madison Metropolitan School District return to class, and for many this fall—into a new home.

Southside Elementary is one of MMSD’s three schools opening this fall, made possible by the community’s approval of the 2020 operating and facilities referenda.

Long before plans for the new build started to come together, Principal Candace Terrell said safety for students, teachers and staff has been a fabric of her leadership.

“Every day is another opportunity to practice those procedures,” Terrell went on to say it could be something as simple as her blowing her whistle. “We really make sure that our students know that me blowing the whistle could be something simple like line up because recess is over, but it also could be something like there’s imminent risk or danger or threat so we really prioritize making sure students know the why behind the urgency.”

One feature from Allis Elementary, where Terrell also served as principal, being carried over, is the strict arrival and dismissal protocols.

“We only allow our yellow or orange vests on our bus side of the street,” as a safety feature Terrell detailed “So that we can ensure we know how, one, who’s picking up our babies and so that we can ensure that we’re receiving only our students.”

This new school is in the heart of the neighborhood, attached to Badger Rock Middle School and the Badger Rock Neighborhood Center already onsite. Because of the joint schools, for an added layer of safety, only people from the Southside side of the building have access to the doors leading to the middle school. Nobody can enter into Southside from inside the school, if located inside of Badger Rock, regardless of badge access.

At the front entrance of the school there is also a two-line defense barrier, to avoid folks who may not belong inside, from entering. “There’s that period where someone has to communicate with you to actually identify who you are and what exactly it is you need before entering the school,” Terrell explained.

The student headcount will not change, according to Terrell, as the roughly 400 students who called Allis Elementary home at the end of last school year will not be instead at Southside. A school now residing in the community that it serves.

The Madison Metropolitan School District is the second largest school district in Wisconsin and serves over 27,000 students across 52 schools.

