Marketing firm KennedyC celebrates 40 years

KennedyC 40 years
KennedyC 40 years(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Marketing agency KennedyC is celebrating 40 years as a business in Madison Tuesday.

The owner said the business was passed onto her and her brother from their dad. Katie Kennedy, the president and CEO of Kennedy-C, said family businesses are important for economies like Madison.

The company was founded by Bill Kennedy in 1983. It is a full-service marketing agency that started in TV and radio.

Katie Kennedy said Madison is a good area to own and run a business because it has a “service-oriented mindset.”

“So, just being part of the community, there’s just a spirit of wanting to give back and, and you know, support other businesses,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said she doesn’t know if the plan growing up was for her to come back to the family business, but she’s glad it all came together organically.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
Initial appearance for Kevin Green, who is accused of homicide by negligent operation of a...
Reedsburg 18-year-old charged in 7th grader’s death at school bus stop
Janesville restaurant to close due to staffing and health issues
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son

Latest News

McGann Interior in downtown Baraboo
McGann interiors to close their doors after 118 years in Baraboo
Madison Fire Department (Photo: Madison Martin)
No injuries after vehicle fire on Madison’s near west side
Election deniers rail in Wisconsin as state Senate moves toward firing top election official
Election deniers rail in Wisconsin as state Senate moves toward firing top election official
Election deniers rail in Wisconsin as state Senate moves toward firing top election official
Election deniers rail in Wisconsin as state Senate moves toward firing top election official