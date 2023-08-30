Marketing firm KennedyC celebrates 40 years

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Marketing agency KennedyC is celebrating 40 years as a business in Madison Tuesday.

The owner said the business was passed onto her and her brother from their dad. Katie Kennedy, the president and CEO of Kennedy-C, said family businesses are important for economies like Madison.

The company was founded by Bill Kennedy in 1983. It is a full-service marketing agency that started in TV and radio.

Katie Kennedy said Madison is a good area to own and run a business because it has a “service-oriented mindset.”

“So, just being part of the community, there’s just a spirit of wanting to give back and, and you know, support other businesses,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said she doesn’t know if the plan growing up was for her to come back to the family business, but she’s glad it all came together organically.

