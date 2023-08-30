McGann interiors to close their doors after 118 years in Baraboo

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - McGann Interiors announced last week that they would be closing. The store said in the announcement that it was a hard decision, but that the owners are ready to retire.

Community members expressed their disappointment at the decision on social media, with many saying they had worked or shopped there in the past.

Barb Alexander just had her furniture installed from there, and said it was a great experience.

“They were awesome, they were so helpful,” Alexander said. “One lady came out and she helped me with choosing a carpet and the installer, he was so personable when he laid the carpet and he answered every question that we had.”

Casey and Jane McGann are the fourth generation of owners in 118 years. They love the store, the customers and the staff.

“In a world where workforce is such a hard thing to have, we’ve been just blessed,” Casey said. “I have an installer that worked here for 51 years.”

Jane said they know the store has been a huge part of the community, as it’s been around longer than Baraboo residents have been alive.

“Our customers have been with us for generations and I am realizing the impact that’s going to make to this community with us not being here,” Jane said.

But Casey and Jane are ready to retire. They want to focus on their family, especially their two grandkids.

“It’s time to spend the time they deserve with my family,” Casey said.

“Well we are excited to be Mama and Papa to our grandkids for sure,” Jane said.

McGann Interior is holding a closing sale that started August 24. They estimate this will last a few more months before the store closes for good.

