Milwaukee Bucks sign guard TyTy Washington Jr. to a two-way contract

TyTy Washington Jr. shakes hands with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 29th...
TyTy Washington Jr. shakes hands with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 29th overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have signed former Houston Rockets guard TyTy Washington Jr. to a two-way contract.

Washington, 21, made two starts and played a total of 31 games for the Rockets last season while averaging 4.7 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 14 minutes.

The 6-foot-3 guard also played 18 games last season for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the Rockets’ NBA G League affiliate. Washington had 23.1 points, 6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 34.7 minutes per game for Rio Grande.

Washington was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies with the 29th pick in the 2022 draft after playing one season at Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
Initial appearance for Kevin Green, who is accused of homicide by negligent operation of a...
Reedsburg 18-year-old charged in 7th grader’s death at school bus stop
Janesville restaurant to close due to staffing and health issues
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son

Latest News

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during warmups before an NFL football game...
Colts don’t trade Taylor; will stay on PUP list
Green Bay Packers running back Nate McCrary (46) celebrates scoring a touchdown during a...
Packers announce initial 53-man roster
Milwaukee Brewers' Mark Canha (21) and Willy Adames celebrate the team's 6-2 win over the...
Christian Yelich hits leadoff homer as Milwaukee Brewers beat Chicago Cubs 6-2 for 9th straight win
The next era of Badger hockey officially begins on Oct. 7-8 when Augustana visits for its first...
Wisconsin men’s hockey sets season schedule