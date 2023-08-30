Motorcycle rider badly hurt in crash with car that ran a stop sign in Grant Co., Sheriff’s Office says

By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT
HICKORY GROVE Twp., Wis. (WMTV) – A motorcycle rider was badly injured when his Harley-Davidson was struck by a sedan that allegedly did not stop at a stop sign, the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

The 52-year-old rider, who was wearing a helmet, gloves, and a leather jacket at the time of the crash was rushed to a Boscobel hospital before being airlifted to a facility in La Crosse, according to the Sheriff’s Office’s statement. His 2022 Harley-Davidson was badly damaged and towed from the scene, it noted.

The Sheriff’s Office report indicated he was headed north Hwy. 61 shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday when the motorcycle was hit by a 2000 Buick Regal at the Co. Hwy. T intersection, in Hickory Grove Township. The 19-year-old driving the sedan allegedly admitted to investigators that he had run the stop sign while turning left onto Hwy. 61 and said he had not seen the motorcycle.

He was not injured in the crash and the Buick suffered minor damage, the Sheriff’s Office statement continued. It added that the teenage driver faced a failure to stop at a stop sign, causing great bodily injury allegation.

