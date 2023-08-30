No injuries after vehicle fire on Madison’s near west side

Madison Fire Department (Photo: Madison Martin)
Madison Fire Department (Photo: Madison Martin)(WBKO)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman had to pull over on Madison’s near west side Monday after she saw smoke and flames coming out of the front of her vehicle.

The Madison Fire Department stated that a driver reported that her speedometer had stopped working and she smelled something burning. The woman was driving through the Monroe-Dudgeon neighborhood around 3:40 p.m. when she pulled over near the 1800 block of Monroe Street, with smoke and flames now coming out of the vehicle’s engine compartment.

When firefighters arrived to the parking area, they had to force open the vehicle’s hood because the release was melted off. Crews put out the fire and called a tow truck to pull the vehicle from the covered parking area.

No one was hurt, the fire department added. MFD did not indicate what the cause of the fire was.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
Initial appearance for Kevin Green, who is accused of homicide by negligent operation of a...
Reedsburg 18-year-old charged in 7th grader’s death at school bus stop
Janesville restaurant to close due to staffing and health issues
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son

Latest News

Election deniers rail in Wisconsin as state Senate moves toward firing top election official
Election deniers rail in Wisconsin as state Senate moves toward firing top election official
Election deniers rail in Wisconsin as state Senate moves toward firing top election official
Election deniers rail in Wisconsin as state Senate moves toward firing top election official
Madison Fire Department
Lazy Janes Café shuts down temporarily after fire
Journey Mental Health Center to celebrate 75 years with community wellness event
Journey Mental Health Center to celebrate 75 years with community wellness event