No injuries after vehicle fire on Madison’s near west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman had to pull over on Madison’s near west side Monday after she saw smoke and flames coming out of the front of her vehicle.

The Madison Fire Department stated that a driver reported that her speedometer had stopped working and she smelled something burning. The woman was driving through the Monroe-Dudgeon neighborhood around 3:40 p.m. when she pulled over near the 1800 block of Monroe Street, with smoke and flames now coming out of the vehicle’s engine compartment.

When firefighters arrived to the parking area, they had to force open the vehicle’s hood because the release was melted off. Crews put out the fire and called a tow truck to pull the vehicle from the covered parking area.

No one was hurt, the fire department added. MFD did not indicate what the cause of the fire was.

