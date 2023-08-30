Sen. Baldwin pushes for Wisconsin to host tech hub

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin was in Madison Wednesday visiting the Wisconsin Institutes for Medical Research.

The visit was focused on learning more about the facility and highlighting why Wisconsin should be an ideal location for hosting a Regional Technology and Innovation Hub. Sen. Baldwin is hoping the Biden Administration will support Wisconsin’s application to host one of the tech hubs as a way to bolster the state’s leadership in personalized medicine and biohealth technology.

‘I’m going to be talking to the Biden Administration about how important it is to support the innovation and ultimate commercialization of innovations here in Wisconsin, but it will have a global impact,” Baldwin said.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin visited the Wisc. Institutes for Medical Research to learn more about the facility as well as highlight why Wisconsin should be an ideal decision for hosting a Tech Hub. (NBC15)

Baldwin was joined by Wisconsin Secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Missy Hughs to tour the facility.

The Democratic senator also toured Rockwell Automation in Milwaukee, as another potential tech hub and growth center in the biohealth industry.

