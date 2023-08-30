Temperatures Surge From Mild to Sweltering

Thursday starts unseasonably chilly

Sunny and dry all the way into the early next week

Saturday begins a string of 90+ degree days

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today felt like the beginning of fall for much of southern Wisconsin. An area of high pressure just to our west is helping to bring a cooler airmass in from southern Canada. With our continued clear skies, we will drop down into the mid-40s by tomorrow morning, about 10 to 12 degrees below average for this time of year.

As the high pressure begins to move more to the east, we’ll lose that northerly flow and begin to moderate our temperatures. Thursday’s temperatures will push back to the upper 70s with continued sunny skies and variable winds.

What’s Coming Up...

As we head into the holiday weekend, it is going to be the heat that will be our main concern. The upswing in temperatures brings us into the lower 80s on Friday, and then from Saturday through at least Tuesday, temperatures will be in the 90s. First Alert Days have been issued for those days as we expect mid-90s for Madison, and possibly even higher values to our west. With the slowly increasing humidity won’t be as severe as our last heat event, but we still could see heat index temperatures in the upper 90s to just over the 100-degree mark.

Looking Ahead...

If you are traveling for the long holiday weekend, it doesn’t look like the weather will be a factor in any delays. Tomorrow and Friday will be the busiest days for travel for the start of the holiday and we’re expecting to stay sunny and dry for most of our region.

