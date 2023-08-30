University Housing ready for freshman move in days this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 8,800 freshman from around the globe are making the big move to UW Madison this week and University Housing has been preparing for the arrival of students for weeks.

“Move in day is always really exciting,” Director of Marketing & Communications for University Housing at UW Madison Brendon Dybdahl said.

Some students started moving to campus on Sunday, but the next three days will include the bulk of UW Madison’s first year students.

Dybdahl said over 8,800 students will be moving into the 21 dorms on campus.

“I love being able to watch the residents go from moving in one day to moving out at the end of the year and watching them form their friend groups and go through all of their classes and gain knowledge and experience of being on a college campus,” Adam Darlington, a House Fellow at Smith Hall, said.

This year is Darlington’s third year as a House Fellow, or as some universities call it, RA.

Not only do the House Fellows help new students, but their parents too.

“I love being able to answer so many questions that the parents have like where’s the water fountain? Where’s the laundry facility? And just help them ease their nerves and figure out that their child is going to be in great care here at UW,” Darlington said.

The nerves and excitement aren’t just from students and parents.

“I’m super excited and really nervous,” House Fellow Anna Alfred said.

It’s Alfred’s first year as a House Fellow and she said she’s looking forward to building a connection and experiences with her residents.

“I’m really excited to be that guiding resource for them,” she said. “I know when I was a freshman I always kind of looked up to my house fellow and I really trusted his opinion on things and I’m just hoping I could be that same role model for my residents this year.”

Sellery Residence Hall has been around since the 1960s, but will be a new home to many students this year. However, it will feel like new again after recent renovations.

“Sellery has been a three-year project to renovate that building,” Dybdahl said. “So it’s really great to have that done and have the students be able to experience that in a new way.”

Move in on campus will continue through Friday.

