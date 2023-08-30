UW-Madison celebrates 175 years with tour of cranberry farms

The UW Fruit Program is doing research on a cranberry marsh near Junction City to help farmers
By Sloane Wick
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Madison marks its 175th anniversary in 2023, and as part of the celebration, university staff members and farmers went on a tour of one of the most unique working spaces in the area, DuBay Cranberry Co.

Allison Jonjak, a cranberry specialist with the University of Wisconsin-Madison, is at the forefront of an innovative approach to crop expertise. While her current role may seem an obvious fit for Wisconsin, which produces approximately 60% of cranberries in the nation, such specialized positions are a relatively new development.

“We came up with this new model of having specific specialists who know about one crop or one practice and that for me is cranberries. So I work with farmers in all 18 counties of Wisconsin who are going to have specific questions about cranberries,” Jonjak explains.

Together with her colleagues in the UW program, Jonjak aided growers in expanding their knowledge about cranberry cultivation. Growers returned the favor by offering invaluable testing land and research opportunities.

Dave Hansen, a farm manager, highlighted the symbiotic relationship with the University.

“Our association works hand-in-hand with UW, UW extension. We use their expertise and they have trials out here,” Hansen said.

In spite of this year’s drought conditions, growers successfully employed innovative irrigation techniques, including water recycling, to safeguard their cranberry crops during the arid summer.

“As long as you have an adequate water supply which they have here which most traditional wetland marshes do, you can irrigate through the summer and still have enough water for harvest,” Fawn Gottschalk, a cranberry grower, said.

Contrary to the harvest schedules of other fruits, which are often tied to specific months or weeks, cranberry growers rely on a distinct metric to determine the optimal picking time. This unique criterion hinges on the berry’s coloring. When the berries are a specific shade of red, they are ready.

The university and growers have cultivated meticulously bred varieties of cranberries to approach perfection, keeping consumer preferences and the weather in mind.

There are 15 different types of cranberries in the marsh.

Anticipating a bright future for cranberries, the University appointed a dedicated food scientist to focus on cranberries.

" (They) might just come up with the next, best-sweetened dried cranberry,” Jonjak said.

