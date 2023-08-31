Back-to-back-to-back OWI arrests on Iowa Co. highway

By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF BRIGHAM, Wis. (WMTV) – A report that a driver was headed the wrong way down an Iowa Co. highway – along with several other similar complaints – led to a string of arrests of suspects accused of driving under the influence.

In all, three people were taken into custody in the stops which started late Monday night on a stretch of U.S. Hwy. 18/151, including two suspects who were in the same vehicle at the time it was stopped, according to the Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The Ridgeway Marshal and an Iowa Co. deputy found the driver who matched the description in the Town of Ridgeway and its driver was cited for a 2nd Offense OWI and released into another party, the Sheriff’s Office statement began.

Around the same time, a different deputy noticed two vehicles that looked like the ones described in other complaints to the Sheriff’s Office. The deputy caught up to one of those two vehicles right after it almost crashed into another car.

The woman who was behind the wheel was arrested for her first OWI. Investigators also discovered the passenger in her vehicle had actually been driving at the time of the initial complaints and she was arrested for her first OWI, the Sheriff’s Office continued.

On top of those three incidents, authorities thought they spotted another possibly impaired driver while taking the initial suspects to the hospital for a blood draw. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was “all over the road.” A deputy stopped that vehicle with the help of the Dodgeville Police Dept. That driver, however, had been driving too long and was falling asleep at the wheel, the Sheriff’s Office noted.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
Janesville restaurant to close due to staffing and health issues
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week
police lights
Dane Co. officials identify two people found dead in Fitchburg home

Latest News

First Badger Football Game
‘Camp Randall Club’ aims to help Badger fans support the team
Atwood Avenue enters its final phase of reconstruction.
Two-way traffic to reopen on part of Atwood Ave.
A new membership system is being offered to Badger fans to receive new benefits in supporting...
‘Camp Randall Club’ aims to help Badger fans support the team
In efforts to bolster internet safety, the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District has...
MCPASD launches new app to provide students with added online safety
She took a tour of Exact Sciences Thursday afternoon and stopped at a women's wellness center.
First Lady Jill Biden talks importance of cancer screenings