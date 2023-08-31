Back-to-back-to-back OWI arrests on Iowa Co. highway

TOWN OF BRIGHAM, Wis. (WMTV) – A report that a driver was headed the wrong way down an Iowa Co. highway – along with several other similar complaints – led to a string of arrests of suspects accused of driving under the influence.

In all, three people were taken into custody in the stops which started late Monday night on a stretch of U.S. Hwy. 18/151, including two suspects who were in the same vehicle at the time it was stopped, according to the Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The Ridgeway Marshal and an Iowa Co. deputy found the driver who matched the description in the Town of Ridgeway and its driver was cited for a 2nd Offense OWI and released into another party, the Sheriff’s Office statement began.

Around the same time, a different deputy noticed two vehicles that looked like the ones described in other complaints to the Sheriff’s Office. The deputy caught up to one of those two vehicles right after it almost crashed into another car.

The woman who was behind the wheel was arrested for her first OWI. Investigators also discovered the passenger in her vehicle had actually been driving at the time of the initial complaints and she was arrested for her first OWI, the Sheriff’s Office continued.

On top of those three incidents, authorities thought they spotted another possibly impaired driver while taking the initial suspects to the hospital for a blood draw. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was “all over the road.” A deputy stopped that vehicle with the help of the Dodgeville Police Dept. That driver, however, had been driving too long and was falling asleep at the wheel, the Sheriff’s Office noted.

