Badger Bash is Back! Join us before kick off

UW Badger Bash
UW Badger Bash
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Are you ready to jump around? The Wisconsin Badgers kick off the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2, against Buffalo and NBC15 has what you need to know before you head to watch the game.

Sports Director Mike Jacques will emcee and chief meteorologist Charlie Shortino will be at Union South, just steps from Camp Randall, to give the First Alert Weather forecast.

Other members of the NBC15 team will be there Saturday and throughout the season to meet Badger Bash attendees and cheer on the Badgers ahead of the game.

The Badgers are kicking off the season with an afternoon game, which means you can come out to Badger Bash at noon. There will be a performance from the UW-Madison Marching Band and UW-Madison Spirit Squad, plus games, live music and food.

Badger Bash Schedule

DateOpponentBadger Bash beginsGame time
Sept. 2BuffaloNoon2:30 p.m.
Sept. 16Georgia Southern8:30 a.m.11 a.m.
Oct. 7RutgersTBD11 AM or 2:30/3 p.m.
Oct. 14IowaTBDTBD
Oct. 28Ohio StateTBDTBD
Nov. 11NorthwesternTBDTBD
Nov. 18NebraskaTBDTBD

