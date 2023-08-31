Badger Bash is Back! Join us before kick off

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Are you ready to jump around? The Wisconsin Badgers kick off the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2, against Buffalo and NBC15 has what you need to know before you head to watch the game.

Sports Director Mike Jacques will emcee and chief meteorologist Charlie Shortino will be at Union South, just steps from Camp Randall, to give the First Alert Weather forecast.

Other members of the NBC15 team will be there Saturday and throughout the season to meet Badger Bash attendees and cheer on the Badgers ahead of the game.

The Badgers are kicking off the season with an afternoon game, which means you can come out to Badger Bash at noon. There will be a performance from the UW-Madison Marching Band and UW-Madison Spirit Squad, plus games, live music and food.

Badger Bash Schedule

Date Opponent Badger Bash begins Game time Sept. 2 Buffalo Noon 2:30 p.m. Sept. 16 Georgia Southern 8:30 a.m. 11 a.m. Oct. 7 Rutgers TBD 11 AM or 2:30/3 p.m. Oct. 14 Iowa TBD TBD Oct. 28 Ohio State TBD TBD Nov. 11 Northwestern TBD TBD Nov. 18 Nebraska TBD TBD

