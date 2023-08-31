Baraboo restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants

A local restaurant is getting some national attention next month.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The America’s Best Restaurants Roadshow will pull into the Log Cabin Family Restaurant in mid-September, the website revealed this week.

The Baraboo-based diner was picked as part of an effort to highlight local, independently owned locations across the country, the company behind America’s Best Restaurants explained.

In its statement, ABR pointed out the 30-year-old location is made of 11-inch pine logs featuring decorative wood carvings, deer antler chandeliers, and two stone fireplaces – all combining to give the restaurant a rustic feel.

APR also noted the restaurant’s claim to have served over one million pieces of pie since its opening.

An ABR crew will be in Baraboo on Sept. 13 and expects to be filming at the restaurant between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., according to its statement.

A premiere date has not been set and will be announced at a later time on the website’s Facebook page. The show is expected to debut on the site and get extensive coverage on ABR’s social channels.

