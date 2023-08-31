Crash on I-39/90 southbound in Rock Co. causes traffic backup

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A portion of I-39/90 southbound near Janesville is shut down after a crash Wednesday afternoon, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports.

In the WisDOT alert, it notes the two right lanes of I-39/90 southbound near Avalon Road were closed due to the wreck that happened around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Traffic was backed up more than five miles around 3:15 p.m., and cars were still limited to the left lane around 7:15 p.m.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is responding to the crash.

