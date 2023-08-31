Crash on I-39/90 southbound in Rock Co. causes traffic backup
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A portion of I-39/90 southbound near Janesville is shut down after a crash Wednesday afternoon, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports.
In the WisDOT alert, it notes the two right lanes of I-39/90 southbound near Avalon Road were closed due to the wreck that happened around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Traffic was backed up more than five miles around 3:15 p.m., and cars were still limited to the left lane around 7:15 p.m.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is responding to the crash.
Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.