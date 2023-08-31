Dog that jumped into Platteville police car with ‘please help’ note still looking for fur-ever home
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (CNN) - Officials in Wisconsin are searching for the owner of a dog named Lola, who was found with a note on her that read “please help.”
Platteville Police were called to a park last Friday about a dog running loose. She immediately ran up to an officer’s car and hopped right in.
The officer noticed the dog had a handwritten note attached to her pink collar. It read, “Please help. Take me to a shelter. My name is Lola.”
Police are searching for Lola’s owners, so they can figure out what happened.
Lola is now looking for her fur-ever home, according to the police department’s Facebook page. Its updated post indicates she available for adoption through the Platteville Vet Clinic 608-349-6726. Please contact them for additional information.
