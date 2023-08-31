Drivers watch out for school buses as students head back to class

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Wisconsin School Bus Association is reminding drivers to be on the lookout for school buses as classes get underway.

“We just want make sure drivers on the road are aware of what can happen if they don’t pay attention to the school bus and if they don’t obey the law.” said Cherie Hime, executive director with the Wisconsin School Bus Association. “And it’s just for students’ safety. If it holds you back for a minute or two to save a student’s life, it’s worth it.”

Hime referenced an incident back in May in Reedsburg when 13-year-old student Evelyn Gurney was hit and killed by a vehicle as she was trying to board a school bus.

“We don’t want to see that happen and we are asking people to please pay attention. Watch out for that yellow school bus and put down that phone,” said Hime. “It was unnecessary and sad. Very sad. Of course, our prayers and thoughts go out to that family, and we can’t imagine what they are going through. It’s just an awful to have to go through and I just hope that no one else has to endure that.”

Wisconsin state law says a vehicle approaching a stopped school bus that is displaying it’s flashing red warning lights must stop no less than 20 feet from the bus and remain stopped until the bus goes resumes motion or the operator extinguishes those flashing red warning lights.

“You could get fined if you do not obey the law and worse than that, a child’s life could be in danger.” Said Hime.

Hime says Wisconsin recently participated in a nationwide survey and the results were eye-opening.

“Of the drivers who participated, they experienced an average of 30% illegal passings. So at least 3 out of 10 drivers are going to see a car illegally pass their bus. Now adjusting for 100% of all licensed drivers in Wisconsin in a 180-day school year, we are looking at 627,000 illegal passings in a school year so that is a huge impact over a half a million.” She said.

