First Badgers home game happens Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Badgers fans you’ve waited long enough.

Saturday, September 2nd is nearly here, as the Badgers welcome Buffalo to Camp Randall at 2:30 p.m.

Not only is it the beginning of the season for Bucky, but also the beginning of the Luke Fickell era in Madison.

Fickell was hired away from Cincinnati by UW on November 27th of 2022.

If you are going to Camp Randall on Saturday, and you’ve been watching NBC15′s First Alert Weather Team, you know it’s going to be hot. Really hot.

The University of Wisconsin has announced fans can bring a sealed bottle of water into the stadium on Saturday.

They are also introducing metal detectors for the first time, so fans should download their tickets to their phone before arrival to the Camp.

