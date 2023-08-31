First Lady Jill Biden to make stop in Madison

First Lady Jill Biden is planning to make a stop in Madison next week, capping off a three-stop visit around the Midwest.
By Juliana Tornabene
Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - First Lady Jill Biden will make a stop Thursday in Madison as she highlights the importance of access to cancer screenings and shows her appreciation for educators.

The First Lady will arrive in the afternoon to Dane County Regional Airport before joining up with Democratic Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin.

The pair will discuss the importance of early detection and improving access to cancer screenings. Biden will receive a tour of the laboratory at Exact Sciences, as well as participate in a listening session at the Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness.

First Lady Biden, who has been a teacher for over 30 years, will then head to an educator appreciation event with the National Education Association and American Federation of Teachers in Madison. Governor Tony Evers, who is also a former educator, will meet up with the First Lady at the event.

The First Lady will cap off her time in Madison by talking at a political finance event with Sen. Baldwin and Gov. Evers.

Her stop in the Badger State is one of three places Jill Biden was visiting this week. She stopped in Indiana and Chicago on Wednesday.

The First Lady’s visit comes as President Joe Biden visited Milwaukee two weeks ago.

