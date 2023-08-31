Gas prices near all-time high for a Labor Day weekend

(CNN) -- If you plan to fill up your gas tank ahead of Labor Day weekend, you may notice the unusually high prices at the pumps.

Gas prices are near all-time highs for this time of year.

AAA said the average national price is $3.82 a gallon. The record-high for gas during the week leading up to Labor Day is just two cents higher than that at $3.84 a gallon set in 2012, according to a CNN review of federal data.

Fortunately for drivers, much of Wisconsin slots in much lower than that. AAA shows Dane Co. posting an average of $3.53/gallon, slightly more than Rock Co. where gas is averaging $3.46/gallon.

AAA pointed out 11 states across the country are averaging $4 a gallon or more.

Analysts say for a variety of reasons, including extreme heat and OPEC holding back supply, gas prices could remain elevated well into the fall.

