A Hot Holiday Weekend Forecast

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hot conditions are expected for the upcoming holiday weekend. High pressure will be in control around here for today bringing pleasant conditions to the area. We will have sunshine, low, humidity, light wind, and pleasant temperatures. Highs today are expected to top off in the upper 70s.

By tomorrow, a warm front will pass by to the north of here opening the doors for warmer air to make its way back into the region. High temperatures are expected to top off in the 90s beginning Saturday and continuing Sunday, Monday and Tuesday of next week. Heat index temperatures are expected to rise to near 100° at times during the weekend.

NBC 15 meteorologists have declared Saturday through Tuesday first alert weather days due to the dangerous levels of heat. There is no rain in sight until at least the middle of next week.

