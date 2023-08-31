A Hot Holiday Weekend Forecast

New First Alert Days for the Holiday
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
  • Sunny & pleasant today
  • Warmer by Friday
  • First Alert Days: Saturday - Tuesday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hot conditions are expected for the upcoming holiday weekend. High pressure will be in control around here for today bringing pleasant conditions to the area. We will have sunshine, low, humidity, light wind, and pleasant temperatures. Highs today are expected to top off in the upper 70s.  

Saturday through Tuesday are First Alert Weather Days due to high levels of heat.
Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

By tomorrow, a warm front will pass by to the north of here opening the doors for warmer air to make its way back into the region. High temperatures are expected to top off in the 90s beginning Saturday and continuing Sunday, Monday and Tuesday of next week.  Heat index temperatures are expected to rise to near 100° at times during the weekend.

Looking Ahead...

NBC 15 meteorologists have declared Saturday through Tuesday first alert weather days due to the dangerous levels of heat. There is no rain in sight until at least the middle of next week.

