Hottest Labor Day Weekend in Decades!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A lot of heat has been building out in the central plains, and it will be edging into the Midwest as we enter the holiday weekend. If you plan on spending a lot of time outside, you’ll want to make sure you’re keeping yourself and your kids extra hydrated.

There is good news though: we’re not expecting any rain or storm systems near the Great Lakes so it’ll be great pool or lake weather.

Southern Wisconsin

Locally, we have issued First Alert Days for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday as temperatures will be in the upper 90s for some, with feel-like conditions nearing 100° at times. Humidity will be higher than what we’ve had this week, but not nearly as tropical feeling as what we experienced with the last wave of heat. Temperatures overnight will remain in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Skies will be mostly sunny through the weekend, with no rain chances.

Northeastern Wisconsin

Temperatures will still be plenty hot, but a bit more bearable the closer you are to the lake. Highs in Door County will stay in the 70s and 80s through the weekend with mostly sunny skies. Wausau will get in on more of the heat, with temps reaching the 90s on Saturday, and mid-90s by Sunday.

Northwestern Wisconsin & Eastern Minnesota

The worst of the heat will be near or west of the St. Croix River, especially later in the weekend. On Friday, highs will be in the mid-80s for most, climbing closer to 90° on Saturday. Sunday looks to be the worst of it for many locations. The Twin Cities could see highs near 100° in the afternoon on Sunday. Skies will be clear and humidity will be on the stickier side.

Eastern Iowa & Northern Illinois

Temperatures will be in the mid-80s on Friday with lots of sunshine. The heat will begin to ramp up on Saturday with highs around 90, reaching the mid-90s on Sunday. Skies will remain clear through the entire weekend. Humidity will be a bit more noticeable, but not at unbearable levels.

