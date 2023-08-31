Land’s End reports $8 million loss

The latest news going into Aug. 31, 2023
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Lands’ End Inc. (LE) on Thursday reported a loss of $8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dodgeville, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents.

The clothing maker posted revenue of $323.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Lands’ End said it expects revenue in the range of $340 million to $355 million.

The company expects a full-year loss of 14 cents to 3 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $1.5 billion to $1.55 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LE

