LST-325 World War II Ship arrives in La Crosse

By Dashal Mentzel
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A World War II U.S. Navy ship has made its way up the Mississippi and has arrived in La Crosse. the LST-325 is the last remaining fully functioning ship of its kind in the country. Cruise director, Ken Rupp, and ship enthusiast, Kirk Donskey say the ship has had a long journey.

“It’s an 80-year-old ship. Built in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, saw service in world war two at Salerno and Sicily. And then from there, it went to Normandy. Made 44 trips across the channel in support of Operation D-Day, Operation Overgaard. It was on the beach on Omaha Beach, D-Day, plus one,” says Rupp.

“LST is the acronym for it. It’s the landing ship tank. So, this actually was a tank carrier that saw action both in the European theater and others saw action in the pacific,” says Donskey.

Rupp says for a majority of the year, the ship is in Evansville, Indiana, on the Ohio river. However, with help from the city of La Crosse and staff on the LST, the ship was able to make a first time visit to the city.

“We started planning for the LST to come to la Crosse five years ago. The last year, year and a half, with the help of the city La Crosse and explore La Crosse, we’ve had a great deal of cooperation and put together a very detailed plan, hoping this would happen,” says Rupp. “They did an outstanding job of getting the word out about the LST coming, and it worked. We do have some visitors.

“The ship will be here through Monday, Labor Day, from 9 to 5. We’re hoping for some good weather. It sounds like it might be a little hot, but we’re just telling people to get here early and expect long lines,” says Donskey.

Many people who came to see the ship traveled hours just to see it. And if the first day was any sign, there will be plenty more families and veterans making their way to the city to see the famous vessel.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
Janesville restaurant to close due to staffing and health issues
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week
Corn Maze Beer Fest takes place inside an 11-acre corn field in Columbus, Indiana.
This beer festival held inside a corn maze is the ultimate fall activity

Latest News

FILE - New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson walks to the dugout after being called out on strikes...
Former MVP Josh Donaldson signs minor league deal with Brewers after getting released by Yankees
Highs are expected in the 90s through the holiday weekend.
A Hot Holiday Weekend Forecast
Janesville Craig High School
Free city bus rides available to School District of Janesville students
A Silver Alert was issued for Gregory A. Bergenske.
Silver Alert issued for missing Oregon man
A semi fire closed miles of I-39 N Thursday.
All lanes of I-39/90/94 N reopen after semi fire