Man stabbed by girlfriend in Janesville

(KPTV)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was stabbed by his girlfriend Thursday morning, according to the Janesville Police Department.

This happened on the 1300 block of Morningside Drive shortly after midnight.

Police say the victim was stabbed once in the arm.

Even though paramedics were present, the victim refused medical treatment for the non-life-threatening injury.

The suspect left the area by the time police arrived. Their whereabouts are unknown.

Officers investigated the area and collected the weapon.

The incident is still being investigated, but police say there is no threat to the public.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
Janesville restaurant to close due to staffing and health issues
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week
police lights
Dane Co. officials identify two people found dead in Fitchburg home

Latest News

First lady Jill Biden visits Augusta Technical College on July 18, 2023.
First Lady Jill Biden to make stop in Madison
Aza Muzorewa was among 12 people honored as Madison's "MOST Outstanding Youth Worker."
Twelve honored as Madison’s ‘MOST Outstanding Youth Worker’
Nanceny Fanny, who was honored in 2022, was the one who presented Muzowera with the award.
Twelve honored as Madison’s ‘MOST Outstanding Youth Worker’
Judge Janet Protasiewicz addresses her watch party after the Associated Press predicts her as...
Liberals fight Republican attempt to boot Wisconsin Supreme Court justice from redistricting case