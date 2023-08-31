Man stabbed by girlfriend in Janesville

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was stabbed by his girlfriend Thursday morning, according to the Janesville Police Department.

This happened on the 1300 block of Morningside Drive shortly after midnight.

Police say the victim was stabbed once in the arm.

Even though paramedics were present, the victim refused medical treatment for the non-life-threatening injury.

The suspect left the area by the time police arrived. Their whereabouts are unknown.

Officers investigated the area and collected the weapon.

The incident is still being investigated, but police say there is no threat to the public.

