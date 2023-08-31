MCPASD launches new app to provide students with added online safety

MIDDLETON-CROSS PLAINS, Wis. (WMTV) -In efforts to bolster internet safety, the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District has launched a new online resource, to provide parents more access to their student’s activity. The app, called Qustodio, is specifically for district-issued devices.

In partnership with online safety and wellbeing provider, Linewize, the app features tools that will give district families more visibility and control over how kids are using school-issued devices in and out of the classroom.

“Parents can actually see the activities that those students are doing on their devices, and they’re also able to see the amounts of screen time that students have been utilizing during the day theyre also able to follow up trends over time,” explained Brian Miles, MCPASD director of technology services.

App highlights include expert advice on safety topics including social media, gaming, bullying and screen time. “If a student is doing research you can see what they actually google-searched and that feeds the information of what was the student doing during this time and were they on task,” Miles said.

All students in the district have access to devices whereas students in grades 6-12 are assigned devices they are responsible for and may take home for educational purposed; an implementation from the district during the pandemic in 2020 when MCPASD decided to go 1:1 with technology.

Miles says in the district they’ve always been committing to protecting students physically but now they can add online protection to that commitment as well.

“Teaching students how to appropriately use technology to interact with each other, which includes social media, but it includes how we treat each other as well,” he added.

Miles says roughly 10% or about 600 families have already signed up for the resource ahead of first day of classes for the district Tuesday Sept. 5.

