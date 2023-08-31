MPD: Masked suspect accused of robbery to convenience store on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are searching for a suspect who stole cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets Tuesday night from a convenience store on Madison’s east side.

The Madison Police Department reported the masked suspect went into the Casey’s General Store on the 3600 block of Cross Hill Drive and demanded money from the employees.

Authorities responded around 9:35 p.m. Wednesday and employees told police they thought the suspect had a gun inside of his sweatshirt, but never actually saw the weapon.

Police used a K-9 to attempt to track the suspect, but no one has been arrested.

MPD asked anyone with information on this robbery to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or provide a tip online. p3tips.com

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.