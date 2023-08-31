MPD: Masked suspect accused of robbery to convenience store on Madison’s east side

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are searching for a suspect who stole cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets Tuesday night from a convenience store on Madison’s east side.

The Madison Police Department reported the masked suspect went into the Casey’s General Store on the 3600 block of Cross Hill Drive and demanded money from the employees.

Authorities responded around 9:35 p.m. Wednesday and employees told police they thought the suspect had a gun inside of his sweatshirt, but never actually saw the weapon.

Police used a K-9 to attempt to track the suspect, but no one has been arrested.

MPD asked anyone with information on this robbery to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or provide a tip online. p3tips.com

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
Initial appearance for Kevin Green, who is accused of homicide by negligent operation of a...
Reedsburg 18-year-old charged in 7th grader’s death at school bus stop
Janesville restaurant to close due to staffing and health issues
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week

Latest News

Crash on I-39/90 southbound near Avalon Road Wednesday.
Crash on I-39/90 southbound in Rock Co. causes traffic backup
Lydia Partee, Operation Fresh Start
Free program to launch in Madison, help young adults land new careers
Operation Fresh Start, based in Madison, is launching a new program to help 18 to 24 year olds...
Free program to launch in Madison, help young adults land new careers
Madison woman makes solo trip to help provide relief for those impacted by Idalia
Madison Red Cross volunteer makes solo trip to provide relief for those impacted by Idalia