Paoli Art in the Park takes place this weekend

If you’re looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend, why not start with checking out some local artwork.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Southern Wisconsin Art Guild is organizing the event, which will take place Sept. 2 and 3 in Paoli Park, 1367 County Road PB in Paoli (Belleville).

The event will feature artists in a variety of mediums.

