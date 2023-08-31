Paoli Art in the Park takes place this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend, why not start with checking out some local artwork.

The Southern Wisconsin Art Guild is organizing the event, which will take place Sept. 2 and 3 in Paoli Park, 1367 County Road PB in Paoli (Belleville).

The event will feature artists in a variety of mediums.

