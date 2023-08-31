Passenger shoves driver aside during traffic stop, drags her while fleeing, Madison police report

By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A traffic stop turned violent Tuesday night when the passenger shoved the driver out of the way and tried racing off, the Madison Police Dept. reported.

As the passenger-turned-driver took off, the woman who was behind the wheel at the time of the stop, which had been stopped in the 100 block of N. Sixth Street, was being dragged alongside it, the police reported stated. She was not pulled too far, however, as the suspect reportedly only made it a few feet before crashing.

As officers, joined by a K-9 unit, approached the now-wrecked vehicle the man allegedly attempted to clutch onto a backpack and refused to get out of the vehicle. The K-9 unit ended up nabbing him and the suspect was taken into custody. The report alleged a loaded gun had been in the backpack.

Both the original driver and the suspect were taken to the hospital to be examined. The woman was treated and is expected to recover, police said. The suspect was taken to the Dane Co. jail after doctors cleared him.

He was booked on multiple counts, including domestic recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery, and possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine and fentanyl. MPD noted its investigation is still ongoing.

