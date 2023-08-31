Pet of the Week: Meet Pedro!

The latest Pet of the Week caused cuteness overload in the NBC15 studio Wednesday morning.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The latest Pet of the Week caused cuteness overload in the NBC15 studio Wednesday morning.

Two-month-old kitten Pedro is currently at the Dane County Humane Society and is looking for a home.

“He is very brave and a little bit mischievous, he does love playing,” explained Korrinne Pollison, who is with the humane society.

Pollison thinks Pedro will fit in well in many different homes and said he has tons of energy.

The Clear the Shelters campaign is nearing the end this year, and more than 76 animals went home with loving families or were put on hold during this past weekend during a big adoption event at the Dane Co. organization.

