Platteville School District sees improvements for this school year

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Platteville School District is adapting to some changes in the first few weeks back in the classroom for the 2023-2024 school year.

Summer break was shortened for students across the district due to construction projects at three of the schools. Students and teachers were welcomed back into the classroom two weeks early to allow time next summer for more construction to be complete.

Construction of the drop off and pick up area at Westview Elementary School is now nearly complete and is already proving to be worth it all to keep students safe.

“Last year this was just a giant mass of vehicles and little people, so we needed to address that,” Platteville School District Superintendent Jim Boebel said. “Our community, through a referendum vote in November, said we want to improve that too. And so this is the end result is what we have here. Another example of how much our community supports our school.”

Students are already back in the classroom at Westview Elementary in Platteville but they now have a new drop off/pick up line for parents, improving safety for students @nbc15_madison #Platteville #ReadyForSchool pic.twitter.com/WECE6WgPAD — Mackenzie Davis (@mackd3onTV) August 31, 2023

Now in the second week of school, the improved drop off and pick up line has already reduced wait times.

“When timing it at the end of the day I think we’ve decreased our pickup time by at least five minutes,” Westview Elementary School Principal ReNah Reuter said. “It’s going a lot quicker and as parents learn the routine, I think it just will speed up even more.”

A new text messaging system has also been implemented for communication between the district and parents/guardians, which has also been successful so far.

“That’s part of controlling our message out to our parents and the more that we use this, the more that parents will not go to another source that doesn’t have the accountability that we do,” Superintendent Boebel said. “So we can have that accurate, quick information.”

Boebel added safety of students and staff is ‘primary.’

