JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - On International Overdose Awareness Day, Houses of Healing celebrated almost one year of helping Rock County inmates improve their lives through a six-week emotional literacy course.

Houses of Healing is a three-hour class of 10 or fewer inmates who meet twice a week to work on improving their lives in and out of jail.

Rock County Sheriff’s Office Treatment Coordinator Verenice Sandoval runs the program to teach men how to discuss and deal with their emotions.

“When they come into the programming room, all of that tough guy [stuff]… all of that goes away,” she said. “When we’re here we’re ready to have some real conversations and really get into it, because there is so much work that needs to be done.”

Rock County jail program helps heal inmates emotionally (Marcus Aarsvold)

Mark McCoy has been in jail since April awaiting a sentence hearing facing a homicide by intoxicated used of a vehicle charge.

“Honesty is not weakness. You have to be able to be honest with yourself in order to break the cycle,” McCoy said. “Depression is something that will steal every piece of sunshine that comes your way, but I don’t have to let that happen. I understand that now.”

McCoy said through Houses of Healing he is learning to take ownership of his actions and recognize issues before repeating them.

“I’ve learned that meditation really works,” he said. “Just understanding that initially I was dealing with a trauma ridden inner child. Know what I mean? Now I that know who he his, I can get through the rest of it myself.”

After six weeks, McCoy and his classmates said they are a bit closer to helping themselves heal from within.

Rock County jail program helps heal inmates emotionally (Marcus Aarsvold)

“When they make it to the end it’s a big deal,” Sandoval said. “Today he said, ‘I did this on my own.’ And I think that sense of accomplishment and knowing that it just solidifies what they’re learning. If they put in the work there’s going to be results.”

Sandoval said the coursework is voluntary and not court ordered, so the jail residents are the ones who really want to make a change.

She is working on adding more courses for people living with specific drug and alcohol addictions. Plus, she hopes to facilitate group sessions for people who’ve completed the initial Houses of Healing class so they can continue to grow.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.