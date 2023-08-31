“Sips and Sounds” to return in October with drinks, food and fun

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Live music fundraiser Sips and Sounds returns this October to celebrate its ‘Golden Birthday,’ Agrace Annual Giving Manager Cassie Hartje said.

The event is coming back for its 21st year on Oct. 21 with a golden theme.

Sips and Sounds includes live music, live and silent auctions, drinks and food. Alongside the usual beer and wine, this year organizers are bringing in distilled drinks, Hartje says.

Hartje also teased a ‘game show’ element to this year’s event.

Funds raised go towards Agrace, a hospice care center in Fitchburg.

“It’s going to be a really fun night, but the benefit is you get to leave knowing you’re supporting your friends, your neighbors, your community, your family,” Hartje said.

The fundraiser is being held in the Celtic House at Glen Erin Golf Club.

More information on the event can be found at agrace.org/sips, including tickets, which start at $60.

