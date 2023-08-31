Teachers in DeForest prepare for active shooter situations as the new school year begins

DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - In 2022, the United States saw more than 300 school shootings. That’s according to the K through 12 School Shooting Database. As teachers in our area gear up for the new year, they’re also preparing for the unthinkable.

“You think about it, you don’t like to think about it, and hopefully it never happens,” said Tracy Biodrowski, a sixth grade teacher at Harvest Intermediate school.

Biodrowski has been a teacher for 26 years and the “it” she’s referring to is school shootings. Unfortunately, gun violence has become all too common on campuses across the country.

“As a teacher and as a parent, that’s something that no one wants to think about,” said Biodrowski.

But thinking about “it” is a must. Because according to district safety coordinator Roz Craney, teachers should not have an “if it happens” mindset but rather “when it happens”.

“Preparing for something for when it happens is a lot different for if something happens,” said Craney.

The auditorium was packed at DeForest Area High School as teachers and staff listened in (Tim Elliott)

Craney led a district-wide safety presentation at DeForest Area High School on Wednesday morning. Alongside DeForest police, Craney says teachers and staff must be prepared.

“It is sad to see that our staff have to focus (on this) so much but our staff care about our kids,” he said. “Those kids, when they walk through the door, are our kids.”

Andy Freeman is going into his 4th year as the police department’s school resource officer.

“We really try to stress the students having a healthy relationship with adults in the building.” said Ofc. Freeman.

Officer Freeman says getting everyone in the district together like this is invaluable.

“I think it’s extremely important because it gets everyone in the same room, so everyone is hearing the same content. It allows people to ask questions about what we are doing as a district moving forward.”

Craney told teachers that research shows that if there is an active shooter situation, the best course of action is to lockdown. Teachers should lock the doors immediately, turn off the lights, barricade the door if possible, and get out of sight.

Craney says run and fight if you must, but the best course of action is to hunker down and wait for law enforcement.

Roz Craney (standing, background) addressed the crowd as Ofc. Andy Freeman (foreground) watched on (Tim Elliott)

“Educators across this country really give everything for the kids that sit before them every day and they are to be commended for the work that they do.” Craney said.

Biodrowski says she didn’t have training like this when she first started as a teacher years ago – they didn’t need it. But with the prevalence of school shootings, everyone needs to be on the same page.

“I think having these trainings reassures teachers, new and old, that there is a plan and that knowing what to do can help us focus on the learning and feel safe in our environment.” She said.

Students in Deforest go back to school on Tuesday, September 5th.

