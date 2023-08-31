Twelve honored as Madison’s ‘MOST Outstanding Youth Worker’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As students return to the classroom, some will get the opportunity to learn outside school walls. It’s thanks to those who dedicate their time to serve youth in after-school programs in the Madison area.

Aza Muzowera has been helping kids in Madison over the last decade. He celebrated his 10th year at the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center in June.

“I was a kid at Wil-Mar, and you know, Wil-Mar was a really impactful part of my life,” Muzowera said.

Two months later, Muzowera is being named Madison’s “MOST Outstanding Youth Worker” in 2023 along with 11 others. MOST, Madison Out-of-School-Time, is an initiative that strives to provide youth with quality after school programs.

Nanceny Fanny, who was honored in 2022, was the one who presented Muzowera with the award.

“Tell a youth worker, ‘thank you,’ because they could be the difference from a kid going to college to a kid ending up on the street,” Fanny said.

Muzorewa is among those who help nearly 16,000 kids in the Madison area that rely on after school programs.

“I’m just a guy who wakes up and he tells himself, ‘I hope to do to kids what somebody did to me when I was an eight year old boy,’” Muzorewa said.

At the Wil-mar Neighborhood Center, Muzorewa helps kids ages five through 13.

“I struggled to find my identity and find who I was and recognize the potential in me when I was eight, when I was 10,” Muzowera said. “When I didn’t have a mentor to help guide me, hopefully I can be that to another child.”

Muzorewa works with kids on their social and emotional skills and said providing a safe space for the children is key in allowing them grow.

“We call it the ‘Wil-Mar effect,” Muzowera said. We haven’t been able to really pinpoint what the ‘Wil-Mar effect’ is, but it’s there because kids who were in the program like myself now have kids who are coming to the program because they trust what we do.”

Muzorewa said the center welcomes in kids from all families despite their income.

