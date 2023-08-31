Twelve honored as Madison’s ‘MOST Outstanding Youth Worker’

Nanceny Fanny, who was honored in 2022, was the one who presented Muzowera with the award.
By Tyler Peters
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As students return to the classroom, some will get the opportunity to learn outside school walls. It’s thanks to those who dedicate their time to serve youth in after-school programs in the Madison area.

Aza Muzowera has been helping kids in Madison over the last decade. He celebrated his 10th year at the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center in June.

“I was a kid at Wil-Mar, and you know, Wil-Mar was a really impactful part of my life,” Muzowera said.

Two months later, Muzowera is being named Madison’s “MOST Outstanding Youth Worker” in 2023 along with 11 others. MOST, Madison Out-of-School-Time, is an initiative that strives to provide youth with quality after school programs.

Nanceny Fanny, who was honored in 2022, was the one who presented Muzowera with the award.

“Tell a youth worker, ‘thank you,’ because they could be the difference from a kid going to college to a kid ending up on the street,” Fanny said.

Muzorewa is among those who help nearly 16,000 kids in the Madison area that rely on after school programs.

“I’m just a guy who wakes up and he tells himself, ‘I hope to do to kids what somebody did to me when I was an eight year old boy,’” Muzorewa said.

At the Wil-mar Neighborhood Center, Muzorewa helps kids ages five through 13.

“I struggled to find my identity and find who I was and recognize the potential in me when I was eight, when I was 10,” Muzowera said. “When I didn’t have a mentor to help guide me, hopefully I can be that to another child.”

Muzorewa works with kids on their social and emotional skills and said providing a safe space for the children is key in allowing them grow.

“We call it the ‘Wil-Mar effect,” Muzowera said. We haven’t been able to really pinpoint what the ‘Wil-Mar effect’ is, but it’s there because kids who were in the program like myself now have kids who are coming to the program because they trust what we do.”

Muzorewa said the center welcomes in kids from all families despite their income.

For more information on MOST and how you can help with after school programs, click here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
Initial appearance for Kevin Green, who is accused of homicide by negligent operation of a...
Reedsburg 18-year-old charged in 7th grader’s death at school bus stop
Janesville restaurant to close due to staffing and health issues
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week

Latest News

Nanceny Fanny, who was honored in 2022, was the one who presented Muzowera with the award.
Twelve honored as Madison’s ‘MOST Outstanding Youth Worker’
Judge Janet Protasiewicz addresses her watch party after the Associated Press predicts her as...
Liberals fight Republican attempt to boot Wisconsin Supreme Court justice from redistricting case
Paoli Art in the Park takes place this weekend
Paoli Art in the Park takes place this weekend
UW Badger Bash
Badger Bash is Back! Join us before kick off