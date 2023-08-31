Two-way traffic to reopen on part of Atwood Ave.

Atwood Avenue enters its final phase of reconstruction.
Atwood Avenue enters its final phase of reconstruction.(NBC15)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After months of construction, part of Atwood Ave. is set to reopen Friday, the City of Madison announced.

The section between Walter St. and Fair Oaks Ave. will be opening to two-way traffic beginning Friday evening. Access to side streets will also return, except for Oakridge Ave.

Dennett Dr., Margaret St. and Olbrich Ave. will continue to be inaccessible from Atwood.

Traffic heading toward downtown from Cottage Grove Rd. to Walter St. will still be cut down to one lane, while this section of Atwood will not be open for traffic heading away from downtown, officials explained.

Pedestrian traffic between Walter St. and Oakridge Ave./Sugar Ave. will be rerouted.

City officials say the construction project is on track to finish on schedule by Nov. 1.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
Janesville restaurant to close due to staffing and health issues
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week
police lights
Dane Co. officials identify two people found dead in Fitchburg home

Latest News

Age-progressed images of Leo Frederick Burt, released by the FBI, on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.
FBI releases new age-progressed images of Sterling Hall bombing suspect
First lady Jill Biden visits Augusta Technical College on July 18, 2023.
First Lady Jill Biden arrives in Madison
Westview Elementary students and teachers along with other schools in Platteville headed back...
Platteville School District sees improvements for this school year
Gas prices across the country are approaching an all-time high for Labor Day weekend, AAA...
Gas prices near all-time high for a Labor Day weekend