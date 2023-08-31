Two-way traffic to reopen on part of Atwood Ave.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After months of construction, part of Atwood Ave. is set to reopen Friday, the City of Madison announced.

The section between Walter St. and Fair Oaks Ave. will be opening to two-way traffic beginning Friday evening. Access to side streets will also return, except for Oakridge Ave.

Dennett Dr., Margaret St. and Olbrich Ave. will continue to be inaccessible from Atwood.

Traffic heading toward downtown from Cottage Grove Rd. to Walter St. will still be cut down to one lane, while this section of Atwood will not be open for traffic heading away from downtown, officials explained.

Pedestrian traffic between Walter St. and Oakridge Ave./Sugar Ave. will be rerouted.

City officials say the construction project is on track to finish on schedule by Nov. 1.

