“Unthinkable crimes” Hewitt man gets 10 life sentences for child sex convictions, Sheriff’s Office says

By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WMTV) – A Hewitt man was handed ten life sentences after pleading guilty to nearly a dozen child sex crimes earlier this month.

During a hearing earlier this month, Brian McDowell pleaded guilty to all 10 charges against him. The allegations included repeated sexual assault of the same child, first degree sexual assault – intercourse with a person under 12 years old, child sexual exploitation, and other charges.

“Brian McDowell will spend the rest of his life behind bars where he will never have the opportunity to victimize another child,” Wood Co. Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Goldberg wrote in a Facebook post about the sentencing.

In the statement, Goldberg described the accusations against McDowell, 64, as “unthinkable crimes against children.”

Mug shot of Brian McDowell
Brian McDowell, 64, was given ten life sentences after being found guilty of multiple child sex crimes in Wood Co., Wisconsin, on Aug. 31, 2023.(Wood Co. Sheriff's Office)

Wisconsin court records indicate McDowell was also convicted on sexual assault charges more than three decades ago after pleading no contest in 1992 to two allegations of child sexual assault.

In addition to this most recent state conviction, McDowell also faces federal charges. In July, he was indicted on allegations he used a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct on two occasions between November 2021 and April 2023.

That case remains open, the Wood Co. Sheriff’s Office noted. He faces a minimum of 25 years – and up to 50 years – in prison on those charges.

