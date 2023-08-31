‘Camp Randall Club’ aims to help Badger fans support the team

A new membership system is being offered to Badger fans to receive new benefits in supporting their team.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new membership system is being offered to Badger fans to receive new benefits in supporting their team.

The Camp Randall Club allows fans to pick from five levels of membership ranked by stars.

The One Star level begins at $250 and features benefits like access to the Luke Fickell Radio Show, a t-shirt and a discount on Badger merch.

The levels increase in both price and benefits, including VIP game tickets and other VIP experiences.

The money from the Camp Randall Club will go towards supporting NIL deals for student athletes.

More information on the Camp Randall Club can be found on their website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
Janesville restaurant to close due to staffing and health issues
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week
police lights
Dane Co. officials identify two people found dead in Fitchburg home

Latest News

Camp Randall saw the first-ever Luke Fickell Radio Show on Tuesday.
First Badgers home game happens Saturday
South end zone project completed at Camp Randall
No. 19 Wisconsin eager to show its defense can stay elite with new coordinator in charge
Tanner Mordecai
Mordecai balances aggression in Air Raid offense
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during warmups before an NFL football game...
Colts don’t trade Taylor; will stay on PUP list