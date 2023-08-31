‘Camp Randall Club’ aims to help Badger fans support the team

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new membership system is being offered to Badger fans to receive new benefits in supporting their team.

The Camp Randall Club allows fans to pick from five levels of membership ranked by stars.

The One Star level begins at $250 and features benefits like access to the Luke Fickell Radio Show, a t-shirt and a discount on Badger merch.

The levels increase in both price and benefits, including VIP game tickets and other VIP experiences.

The money from the Camp Randall Club will go towards supporting NIL deals for student athletes.

More information on the Camp Randall Club can be found on their website.

