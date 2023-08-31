UW-Madison installs more Narcan boxes across campus

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Aug. 31 is National Overdose Awareness Day, and in recognition, the University of Wisconsin-Madison announced 13 new Nalox-ZONE boxes were installed on campus.

The boxes offer students resources to reverse an opioid overdose. Naloxone, also called Narcan, is found in all of the boxes and is a medication that can save someone from an overdose until they can get to a hospital, UW explained.

The installation stretched from residence halls to the student unions, following the first box installations last fall.

The new boxes bring the total of on-campus boxes to 25.

According to UW-Madison, overdose deaths have grown in Wisconsin in recent years, becoming the leading cause of preventable death in ages 18-45.

Fentanyl accounts for most of these deaths, and it is often found mixed with other drugs in lethal quantities, the university explained.

