BGCDC re-dedicates Taft St. club to honor southside leaders

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thanks to a $1.5 million gift, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County (BGCDC) is renaming and redesigning their Taft Street club to honor some of Madison’s southside leaders.

The organization received the $1.5 million endowment from the Livesey family in honor of their two children who recently passed away. Formerly knowns as ‘The Taft Street Boys and Girls Club,’ the building is now ‘The Erica & Anthony Fleming Boys & Girls Club.’

CEO Michael Johnson says the Livesey family has been supporting BGCDC for many years.

“This is a family who when I used to have my office here years ago, they literally gave us space on the Beltline that goes for about $100,000 a year, they gave it to us for free,” he said. “They then came back and said, ‘Do you need a gym?’ and they gave us resources to open up the gym upstairs. Then they came back and said, ‘Well we want to support other things at the club,’ and that turned into a 1.5-million-dollar endowment.”

Thanks to the gift, the organization is also redesigning the building to recognize prominent southside Madison leaders.

The kitchen will be dedicated to the club’s devoted cook for over 25 years, Miss Earsie Green, and the welcome center will be a tribute to Mrs. Willie Lou Harris, who helped establish the ‘South Madison Neighborhood Center,’ where The Erica & Anthony Fleming Boys & Girls Club now stands.

“It was our mother Willie Lou Harris, and it was 70 years ago in 1953 when she and a group of men and women began to plan the south Madison neighborhood center, which is located at the corner of Center and Taft Street. In 1955 it was finally completed,” Dr. Richard Harris said.

Thursday, leaders and community members on Madison’s south side gathered at the club for a ribbon cutting and ceremony.

