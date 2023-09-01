Bucky Badger ‘Jump Around’ bobblehead revealed

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re ready to jump around with Bucky Badger this year, the newest bobblehead of the iconic mascot may be for you.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum released a Bucky Badger “Jump Around” bobblehead. The 8-inch-tall figurine features Bucky with Wisconsin gear on, and he bobbles at his head and feet.

Only 2,023 bobbleheads exist, and each are individually numbered. National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said they were excited to release the new bobblehead at the start of the new school year and right before the first football game of the season.

“Jump Around is one of the best traditions in all of sports, and we think fans will love this new bobblehead,” Sklar said.

Fans can pre-order the limited-edition bobblehead, which is $40 plus shipping, and it is expected to ship out in November.

