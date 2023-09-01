Comparing the cost of school supplies by grade level

By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Back-to-School shopping can have a big impact on your household budget, especially if you have several children of different ages.

NBC15′s Gabriella Rusk reviewed school supply lists provided by the Madison Metropolitan School District and compared the costs for each grade levels using prices from major retailers like Office Depot, Amazon, Walmart, and Target. The Better Business Bureau advises parents to shop around at different stores for lower prices or to get all the items they need.

“You may have to shop around and you may have to hit those online sites to buy some of those items that you can’t find in store,” said BBB Wisconsin Regional Director, Tiffany Schultz. “A lot of teachers do have a request that you have so many green folders, so many blue folders. Maybe you can’t pick them up all at one store because they’re sold out.”

First graders at Emerson Elementary School will cost caregivers about $25 to fill their backpacks with about a dozen items. Over at Georgia O’Keeffe Middle School, the average sixth grader could spend about $44 with the items they need.

High school students does not have a set school supply list aside from requiring the basics like paper, pens, pencils, and a folder. However, teachers for certain classes may ask students to bring supplies like a calculator. Certain advanced math classes require graphing calculators which can cost near $100.

According to a survey from the National Retail Federation, 67% of shoppers have noticed higher prices for school supplies this year compared to last year.

For more back-to-school shopping tips, head to the Better Business Bureau’s Back-to-School Headquarters.

