COVID-19 cases at Dane Co. jail drop, visitation resumes

According to Dane County Sheriff’s Office officials, the jail currently has 49 Covid-positive residents.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Dozens of COVID-19 cases were reported at the Dane Co. jail in late August as the virus swept through the inmate population and forced additional restrictions, the Sheriff’s Office revealed on Friday.

At one point, on August 22, over 50 people were sick with COVID-19. The wave forced the jail to implement tighter measures to keep it from spreading further. As of Friday, the number of confirmed cases at the jail has dwindled to ten, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Kalvin Barrett credited the jail’s staff and deputies with getting the virus contained. He also expressed his appreciation to the inmates for their cooperation through the process.

“Our DCSO jail administrators, deputies, and professional staff did an amazing job reactivating our COVID-19 jail response protocol that has proven to be successful,” he said, adding, “Everyone should be commended and applauded for their efforts.”

Inmates who had tested positive were isolated in four cellblocks at the City-County Building and a pair of housing units at the Public Safety Building, the Sheriff’s Office explained last week. Additionally, the jail suspended visitations and programming. With confirmed cases nearing single digits, the jail has returned to normal programming and activities as well as opened its doors to visitation again.

The Sheriff’s Office went on to note that it has medical staff at the jailhouse around the clock should someone start showing symptoms, and it will take anyone whose symptoms become too severe to the hospital for treatment.

