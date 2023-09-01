Driver sentenced for Madison hit-and-run that killed a 14-year-old boy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The man convicted of killing a 14-year-old boy in a hit-and-run crash early last year learned his fate on Friday morning, court records show.

Sadarius Goodall was sentenced to five years in prison Friday following his April conviction on a hit-and-run, causing death charge. Goodall, 22, had pleaded guilty to the hit-and-run count, and saw the homicide charges, along with tree other felonies, dismissed and read into the court record.

Prosecutors had alleged Goodall, 42, caused the crash that killed the young teen and sent an even younger boy to the hospital. He then fled from the scene. The driver of the boys’ vehicle was also hurt in the crash and taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The MPD report indicates the crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in the 6200 block of Schroeder Road. At the time of the wreck, witnesses told investigators they saw someone running from the other vehicle. Officers were able to locate Goodall and take him into custody for a probation hold.

