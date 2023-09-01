Driver sentenced for Madison hit-and-run that killed a 14-year-old boy

The man convicted of killing a 14-year-old boy in a hit-and-run crash early last year learned his fate on Friday morning, court records show.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The man convicted of killing a 14-year-old boy in a hit-and-run crash early last year learned his fate on Friday morning, court records show.

Sadarius Goodall was sentenced to five years in prison Friday following his April conviction on a hit-and-run, causing death charge. Goodall, 22, had pleaded guilty to the hit-and-run count, and saw the homicide charges, along with tree other felonies, dismissed and read into the court record.

Prosecutors had alleged Goodall, 42, caused the crash that killed the young teen and sent an even younger boy to the hospital. He then fled from the scene. The driver of the boys’ vehicle was also hurt in the crash and taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The MPD report indicates the crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in the 6200 block of Schroeder Road. At the time of the wreck, witnesses told investigators they saw someone running from the other vehicle. Officers were able to locate Goodall and take him into custody for a probation hold.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
Janesville restaurant to close due to staffing and health issues
Baraboo restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week

Latest News

Upgrading a laptop or tablet may be on your back-to-school to-do list, but experts say you...
Finding the best deals on Back-to-School tech devices
Highs are expected in the 90s through the holiday weekend.
A Hot Holiday Weekend Forecast
The man convicted of killing a 14-year-old boy in a hit-and-run crash early last year learned...
Driver sentenced for Madison hit-and-run that killed a 14-year-old boy
Back-to-School shopping can have a big impact on your household budget, especially if you have...
Comparing the cost of school supplies by grade level