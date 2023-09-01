Finding the best deals on Back-to-School tech devices

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Upgrading a laptop or tablet may be on your back-to-school to-do list, but experts say you should wait and do your research before making a big purchase.

Tiffany Schultz, the Regional Director for the Better Business Bureau, says if you’re shopping online for a new tech device, make sure you’re buying from a legitimate retailer.

“Scammers know families are shopping for back-to-school and will take advantage of the situation,” said Schultz. “Watch out for the fake websites that are out there. It’s a good idea to review the content. If there’s a lot of spelling and grammatical errors on the page and it’s lacking content information, it’s probably a fake website.”

If you’re looking to save money, financial experts advise trying to make do with the technology that you have until the holiday shopping season begins. You may be able to find a good deal on Black Friday on a new computer or chrome book.

As you log on more devices to your home’s Wi-Fi, you may also be looking to upgrade your internet service provider. Schultz says before you get lost in the plans available, figure out the details of your current internet plan.

“It doesn’t hurt to call your internet service provider and check to see what kind of bandwidth you have at this point,” said Schultz. “Maybe you have a little bit of a weak signal and you need an upgrade, now is the time to do so.”

To review more Back-to-School shopping tips from the Better Business Bureau, head to their website.

