A Hot Holiday Weekend Forecast

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hot conditions are expected for the upcoming weekend. First alert weather days have been posted by NBC 15 meteorologists for Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

High pressure will continue to dominate the weather, but winds have shifted to southerly, and those southerly winds will allow warmer air to begin to make its way back into the state of Wisconsin. High temperatures today will be reaching the lower to middle 80s.

Highs are expected in the 90s through the holiday weekend. (wmtv)

A warm front will pass by to the north of here overnight tonight and even warmer conditions are expected to move in for Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day Monday. High temperatures are expected to exceed 90° each of those days and with increasing humidity, heat index temperatures are expected to be in the upper 90s to near 100° at times.

Remember to stay hydrated and try to find some shade if you are outside. Better yet, try to find some air conditioning and stay inside.

As we move into next week, warm conditions are expected to continue through at least Tuesday. By Wednesday, a wave of low pressure is anticipated to move across the plains and head toward the state of Wisconsin.

This area of low pressure will bring our next opportunity at rain. Chances are not all that high currently running at about 30%. Temperatures are going to be cooling down a bit though moving through the middle and the end of next week.

